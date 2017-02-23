BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust:
* Capital expenditures for 2017 for properties subject to Trust's royalty interest are estimated to be $1.7 million
* Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company plans to continue suspension of its drilling program in San Juan Basin in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.