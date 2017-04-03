UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 San Miguel Corp-
* Refers to news article "SMC Wants Saigon Brewery" posted in Manila Standard (Internet Edition)
* Advises, based on projections the co expects net profit to rise by 20 percent to about 60 billion pesos for 2017
* Co shall participate in public bidding for sale of 89.59 percent of Saigon Alcohol Beer And Beverage Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources