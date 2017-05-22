May 22 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products

* Says Xiamen unit plans to invest $20 million to set up unit in Hong Kong in order to invest in Japan for compound semiconductor research

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q0STNT

