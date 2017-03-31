BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma plans new issuance for working capital supplement
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock
March 31 SanBio Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 900 million yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation , with interest rate of 1.3 percent and a term of five years
* Says the loan is use for research expenditure of clinical test
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland