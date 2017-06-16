Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Press release - Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale
* Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale
* Sanchez Energy Corp - deal for cash consideration of $50 million and lonestar preferred stock that is structured to convert into 1.5 million shares of common stock
* Sanchez Energy Corp - company received lonestar preferred stock that is structured to be converted into 1.5 million shares of common stock
* Non-Core marquis assets consist of approximately 21,000 net acres primarily located in fayette and lavaca counties, texas
* Sanchez Energy - non-core marquis asset has net production of about 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (74% oil) from 104 gross (65 net) wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)