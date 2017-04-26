April 26 Sanchez Energy Corp:
* Sanchez Energy announces first quarter 2017 operating
results; Comanche integration remains on schedule as the company
achieves record production
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Q1 production, which includes one
month of Comanche production, totaled approximately 4.6 mmboe,
or approximately 51,800 boe/d
* Sanchez Energy Corp - company brought 14 wells on-line in
south central region of Catarina in q1 2017
* Sanchez Energy Corp - company's estimated total production
for Q1 2017 averaged approximately 51,800 boe/d
* Sanchez Energy Corp -hedged 7,000 bbls per day of its 2017
oil production and about 100 mmbtus per day of its 2017 natural
gas production from legacy assets
* Sanchez Energy Corp - company believes it remains on pace
to hit its full year 2017 production guidance of 78,000 to
82,000 boe/d
