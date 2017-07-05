BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp
* Sanchez Midstream Partners sells non-core production assets in Texas; provides update on midstream activities in South Texas
* Sanchez Midstream - to sell certain of its non-core, non-operated production assets located in Texas to a private buyer for approximately $6.3 million
* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - the assets are expected to provide a stable stream of fee-based cash flow beginning in Q3 2017
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism