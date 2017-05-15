May 15 Sanchez Production Partners Lp

* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Sanchez Production Partners LP says raptor gas processing facility is in early phases of start-up and is expected to be fully operational by end of Q2

* Sanchez Production Partners - raptor seco pipeline phase 1 construction is progressing with project expected to come on-line within budget in Q2 2017

* Sanchez Production Partners - throughput volumes of natural gas for western catarina midstream system for Q1 2017 were lower than expected

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp says net loss per unit common units for the quarter $1.32

* Sanchez Production Partners - anticipates sale of operated Oklahoma production assets will have no impact on its borrowing capacity