France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Sanchez Production Partners LP says raptor gas processing facility is in early phases of start-up and is expected to be fully operational by end of Q2
* Sanchez Production Partners - raptor seco pipeline phase 1 construction is progressing with project expected to come on-line within budget in Q2 2017
* Sanchez Production Partners - throughput volumes of natural gas for western catarina midstream system for Q1 2017 were lower than expected
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp says net loss per unit common units for the quarter $1.32
* Sanchez Production Partners - anticipates sale of operated Oklahoma production assets will have no impact on its borrowing capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.