FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management

* Sandell issues letter to Barnes & Noble board of directors board of directors

* ‍sandell asset management - seeks constructive dialogue with board of barnes & noble​

* Sandell asset management says ‍sandell believes that co should not be a stand-alone public company ​

* Sandell says "value of $12.00 per share, and possibly higher, could be justified in a going-private transaction" for barnes & noble

* Sandell asset management says current approximately $520 million market value of barnes & noble is unconscionably low and fails to reflect true value of co

* Sandell says believes discounted value of future stream of cash flows that barnes & noble could expect to generate, would far exceed current enterprise value of co

* Sandell - barnes & noble board should retain investment banking firm to conduct strategic alternative process aimed at achieving privatization ​

* Sandell says it sees barnes & noble as "beachfront" property that may hold significant strategic value to internet or media companies seeking retail presence

* Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.