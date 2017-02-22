Feb 22 Sanderson Farms Inc

* Sanderson Farms says on Feb 21, received antitrust civil investigative demand from office of Attorney General, Department of Legal Affairs, Florida

* Sanderson Farms Inc says investigative demand seeks information related to Georgia Dock Index - SEC filing

* Sanderson Farms says investigative demand also seeks information on poultry, poultry products published by Georgia Department of Agriculture Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lqCZIt) Further company coverage: