BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Sandridge Energy Inc
* Sandridge Energy Inc reports financial and operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2016
* Sandridge Energy Inc says production in quarter ending December 31, 2016 was 4.3 MMBOE
* Sandridge Energy Inc says currently has one drilling rig running in Oklahoma, with plans to add a second rig late in Q1
* Sandridge Energy Inc says 2017 capital expenditure guidance range is for $210-$220 million
* Sandridge Energy Inc says adjusted net income of $29 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for Q4 2016
* Sandridge Energy Inc says reported a net loss of $334 million, which included a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $319 million in quarter
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V