BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 SandRidge Energy Inc:
* SandRidge Energy, Inc. reports financial and operational results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.90
* Says production for quarter was 4.0 MMBoe
* Says reiterating prior capital spending guidance, expecting to invest between $210 and $220 million in 2017
* Says qtrly total revenues $98.4 million versus $90.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.