May 23 Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp

* Sandstorm Gold - pursuant to terms of plan of arrangement, co received 0.45 of mason share in exchange for each common share held by co in entrée

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - with acquired mason shares, sandstorm holds 13.8% of issued and outstanding shares of mason