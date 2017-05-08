BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Sandstorm Gold Ltd
* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 first quarter results
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly revenue of $18.8 million versus $13.4 million
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of over 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly net income of $7.0 million versus $13.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing