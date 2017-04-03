April 3 Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd says company has sold approximately 15,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces during q1 of 2017

* Sandstorm says intends to proceed with a normal course issuer bid

* Sandstorm says under ncib, sandstorm may purchase up to 7.6 million of its common shares

* Sandstorm says purchases under ncib may commence on april 5, 2017 and will terminate on earlier of April 4, 2018