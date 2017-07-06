July 6 Sandvine Corp:
* Sandvine enters into amended and restated arrangement
agreement with vector capital affiliate scalar acquireco corp.
* Sandvine Corp - deal for CAD$4.15 per share
* Sandvine Corp - price per share implies an aggregate fully
diluted equity value for Sandvine of approximately cad$529
million
* Sandvine corp - board and special committee have
unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of
arrangement
* Sandvine corp - sandvine will be entitled to seek
specific performance or to receive a reverse termination fee of
cad$42 million in certain circumstances
* Sandvine corp says amended arrangement agreement provides
for a termination fee of cad$16.9 million
