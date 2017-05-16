May 16 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc
* Sandy spring bancorp acquisition of washingtonfirst
bankshares to create region’s largest, locally-headquartered
community bank
* Sandy spring bancorp inc - have entered into a definitive
agreement for sandy spring to acquire virginia-based
washingtonfirst
* Sandy spring bancorp inc says upon closing, sandy spring
bank will merge washingtonfirst bank into sandy spring bank
* Sandy spring bancorp inc says transaction, which is
expected to close in q4, has a value of $489 million in
aggregate
* Sandy spring bancorp inc - transaction has been
unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* Sandy spring bancorp - washingtonfirst shareholders are
expected to receive 0.8713 shares of co's stock for each share
owned of washingtonfirst common stock
* Sandy spring -upon closing, sandy spring shareholders will
own about 67.8% of combined co and washingtonfirst's
shareholders will own about 32.2% of combined co
