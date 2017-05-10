BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 10 Pfizer Inc
* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says under terms of collaboration agreement, Sangamo will receive a $70 million upfront payment from Pfizer
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will be responsible for conducting SB-525 phase 1/2 clinical study and certain manufacturing activities
* Sangamo -Pfizer will be operationally and financially responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for SB-525
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $475 million
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says Sangamo will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says additionally, Sangamo will be collaborating with Pfizer on manufacturing and technical operations utilizing viral delivery vectors
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash