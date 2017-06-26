CORRECTED-Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.
June 26 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc-
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces closing of public offering of common stock and exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement among co, unit borrowers party thereto & lenders - SEC filing
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million