Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qs1aWo) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.