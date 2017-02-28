Feb 28 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* Sangamo Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $8.9 million versus $9.1 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14 million to $19 million
* Q4 revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says expects that its cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities will be at least $60
million at end of 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $22.5 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
