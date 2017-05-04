BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc
* Sangamo therapeutics announces special regulatory designations from the fda for three clinical programs
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- rare pediatric disease designation for sb-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for mps ii
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- orphan drug designation for sb-525 cdna gene therapy for hemophilia a
* Sangamo therapeutics inc- fast track designation for sb-fix in vivo genome editing treatment for hemophilia b
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.