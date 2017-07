July 18(Reuters) - Sanken Electric Co Ltd

* Says its consolidated subsidiary Sanken North America Inc (SKN) will issue 2.9 million new shares to One Equity Partners(OEP) through private placement, with a payment date on Aug. 24 (U.S. time)

* Says OEP will hold 28.8 percent stake in SKN after the share issuance

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cHgAxz

