June 7 Sanlam Ltd
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for
first four months of 2017 financial year
* Key trends emerging during 2016 financial year persisted
into 2017
* Sanlam - strong growth in more profitable recurring
premium risk business in south africa supported sterling growth
in value of new life business at a higher overall margin
* First four months of 2017 was a very eventful period for
south africa
* For four months to 30 april 2017, new business volumes of
r71 billion, down 4% on first four months of 2016 financial year
* For four months to april 30, normalised headline earnings
per share increased by 9% compared to first four months of 2016
financial year
* All of group operations remain well capitalised
