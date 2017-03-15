March 15Sanlian Commercial Co Ltd :

* Says it changed the inventory costing methods effective Dec. 31, 2016 and expects net profit down 308,823 yuan

* Says it changed the depreciation period of its fixed asset and net salvage, effective Dec. 31, 2016 and expects net profit up 549,936 yuan, as the result

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6n0ytl

