UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Sanlux Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 640 million yuan ($92.76 million) convertible bonds
* Says it scraps share private placement proposal announced in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZ2leJ; bit.ly/2omitZh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources