Feb 23 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG:

* Q1 FY 2016/17 total revenues as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounted to 6.867 million euros ($7.25 million) (previous year: 6.865 million euros)

* As the annual target, further growth in sales compared to the previous year, as well as a positive EBIT and operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9478 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)