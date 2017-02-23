BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG:
* Q1 FY 2016/17 total revenues as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounted to 6.867 million euros ($7.25 million) (previous year: 6.865 million euros)
* As the annual target, further growth in sales compared to the previous year, as well as a positive EBIT and operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9478 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.