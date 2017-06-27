BRIEF-CO2 Solutions announces partnership with CERT in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition
* CO2 Solutions announces partnership with CERT in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 27 Sanofi/Regeneron :
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®) (sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union
* "We are pleased to bring Kevzara to European patients who may not be responding to the most commonly used biologics such as TNF inhibitors, or who may be seeking an effective monotherapy to reach their treatment goals," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Founding Scientist, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
* Hain Celestial's cultivate ventures announces first strategic acquisition
June 28 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices edged lower after an industry report showed an increase in U.S. crude inventory.