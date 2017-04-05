April 5 Sanofi:

* Appoints Bill Sibold as Executive Vice President Sanofi Genzyme, effective July 1, 2017

* Sibold currently serves as head of Sanofi Genzyme's Global Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology and Immunology organization, a position he has held since January 2016 and where he has led preparation for the global launches of Dupilumab and Sarilumab

* Sibold will now lead the company's efforts to maintain its leadership in rare diseases while continuing to grow in multiple sclerosis, oncology and immunology, company adds in statement

