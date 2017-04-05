BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing
April 5 Sanofi:
* Appoints Bill Sibold as Executive Vice President Sanofi Genzyme, effective July 1, 2017
* Sibold currently serves as head of Sanofi Genzyme's Global Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology and Immunology organization, a position he has held since January 2016 and where he has led preparation for the global launches of Dupilumab and Sarilumab
* Sibold will now lead the company's efforts to maintain its leadership in rare diseases while continuing to grow in multiple sclerosis, oncology and immunology, company adds in statement

SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)