BRIEF-Novartis says FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for generic version of Advair Diskus
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
May 1 Sanofi Sa
* Sanofi genzyme announces approval of cerdelga (eliglustat capsules) by health canada for rare genetic condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
LONDON, June 15 Scientists have identified three mutations that, if they occurred at the same time in nature, could turn a strain of bird flu now circulating in China into a potential pandemic virus that could spread among people.
BOSTON, June 15 Lawyers for a Massachusetts pharmacy executive convicted of fraud for his role in a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge to order a new trial, charging that prosecutors misbehaved in providing evidence to the jury.