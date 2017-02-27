BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
Feb 27 Sanofi India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 505 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 5.52 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees; net sales was 5.22 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share
* Says useful life of a nutraceutical brand acquired in 2011 has been revised to 5 years from 10 years Source text: (bit.ly/2mvlLbE) Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline firm spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, rose nearly 30 percent after making their market debut at 10 Swiss francs each on Friday.