UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 3 Sanofi:
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur will make an upfront payment of 120 million euros and pay up to 495 million euros upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones
* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally
* Medimmune will continue to lead all development activity up to first approval, and AstraZeneca will retain medi8897 manufacturing activities
* Sanofi Pasteur will lead commercialization activities for medi8897 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.