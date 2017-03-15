BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
March 15 Sanoma Oyj:
* Is divesting its fully owned subsidiary Sanoma Baltics to a consortium of management team members and a private equity investor BaltCap
* Will recognize a sales gain of around 10 million euros ($10.6 million) Source text for Eikon:
* Will recognize a sales gain of around 10 million euros ($10.6 million)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07