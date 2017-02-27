BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
Feb 27 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 110.8 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.98 million)
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)