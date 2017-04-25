April 25 Sanquan Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 62.4 million yuan to 81.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (62.4 million yuan)

* Comments that new product development and product structure optimizing are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TAQoBF

