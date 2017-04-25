UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Sanquan Food Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 62.4 million yuan to 81.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (62.4 million yuan)
* Comments that new product development and product structure optimizing are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TAQoBF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources