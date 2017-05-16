BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
May 16 Sansiri PCL
* Co and Siam Commercial Bank have made investment in ratio of 90% and 10%, respectively, by incorporating new JV co Siri Venture Co
* Registered capital of joint venture company is 100 million baht, divided into 1 million ordinary shares with the par value of 100 baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.