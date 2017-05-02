UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd-
* Santacruz Silver reports fourth quarter / year-end 2016 financial results
* Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd qtrly net loss per share basic $0.02
* Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd qtrly silver equivalent produced 200,122 ounces versus 268,319 ounces
* Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd qtrly revenue $1.9 million versus $2.5 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000