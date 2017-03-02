UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Santam Ltd:
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct
* FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct
* FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct
* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago
* Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.