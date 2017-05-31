BRIEF-Altice USA Inc shares open at $31.60 on the NYSE vs IPO price of $30.00 per share
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
May 31 Santam Ltd:
* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, achieved 'acceptable' underwriting results in a tough economic climate and a deteriorating claims environment
* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, growth in gross written premium was satisfactory given impact of competitive market conditions and low economic growth
* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, group achieved a net underwriting margin within target range of 4 pct to 8 pct, but below midpoint
* Operational performance of Saham finances remained in line with business plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: