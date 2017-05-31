May 31 Santam Ltd:

* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, achieved 'acceptable' underwriting results in a tough economic climate and a deteriorating claims environment

* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, growth in gross written premium was satisfactory given impact of competitive market conditions and low economic growth

* For four month period ended 30 April 2017, group achieved a net underwriting margin within target range of 4 pct to 8 pct, but below midpoint

* Operational performance of Saham finances remained in line with business plan