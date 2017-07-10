FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA commences cash tender offer
July 10, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA commences cash tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings Usa Inc:

* Santander Holdings USA Inc - company has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.450% senior notes due 2018

* Santander Holdings USA Inc - tender offer is being made exclusively pursuant to offer to purchase and notice of guaranteed delivery dated July 10, 2017

* Santander Holdings USA Inc - offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sWWair) Further company coverage:

