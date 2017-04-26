BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
April 26 Santander UK Plc:
* Q1 pretax profit 525 million stg
* For Q1, broadly flat profit before tax of 525 mln stg; adjusted profit before tax 2 of 582 mln stg, up 6 pct year-on-year
* Adjusting for banking reform costs and PPI provision charge, Q1 profit before tax was 582 mln stg, up 6 pct
* Performance underpinned by operating income growth, cost discipline, and good credit quality that resulted in Q1 profit before tax of 525 mln stg
* For Q1, net mortgage lending of (0.4) bln stg, reflecting management pricing actions in Q416 that impacted new mortgage approval
* An additional provision charge for PPI, including Plevin, of 32 mln stg reflecting FCA final rules and guidance
* Improved CET1 capital of 11.9 pct and a leverage ratio of 4.1 pct, driven by steady profit and capital generation
* Q1 retail current account balances increased 1.0 bln stg
* Q1 NIM of 1.51 pct and banking nim of 1.89 pct, up 3bps and 10bps, respectively, on 2016
* Anticipate a changeable and potentially more challenging macro environment
* Remain confident of our ongoing ability
* 2018 target of loyal retail customers 4.7 million, loyal SME and corporate customers 308,000, digital customers 6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.