* Vbi vaccines reports positive outcome from phase iii pre-ind discussions with the fda for hepatitis b vaccine, sci-b-vac(tm)
May 19 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
* PROVIDES UPDATE ON TIMELINE FOR APPLICATION OF RAXONE® IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY IN EUROPE
* WE ARE NOW EXPECTING TO RECEIVE A REQUEST FOR SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO FURTHER SUPPORT CLINICAL RELEVANCE OF OUR DATA
* WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH CHMP TO CONCLUDE APPLICATION PROCESS AND ANTICIPATE AN OPINION IN Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Simulations plus inc - preliminary revenues for three months ended may 31, 2017, were $6.69 million, compared to $6.01 million for same period in 2016
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat a type of leukemia in old patients, after seeing a "higher rate" of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to those on a placebo.