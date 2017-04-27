BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Sapiens announces halt of a software development project, revises 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million
* Now expects its operating profit margin for first half of 2017 to be between 3%-4%
* Sapiens international corporation nv - has taken and will continue taking, in first and second quarters of 2017, non-operational restructuring steps
* Also expects its full-year operating profit margin to be between 9% and 10%
* Fy2017 revenue view $274.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sapiens international-recently, co received letter from customer, in which customer alleged that co has materially breached its agreement with customer
* Sapiens international corporation - project has been halted and currently does not expect to generate any further revenues from customer in 2017
* Sapiens-After examining customer's allegations, sapiens informed customer that it has not materially breached any of its obligations under agreement
* Sapiens international corporation nv - sapiens informed customer that customer itself has materially breached agreement
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer