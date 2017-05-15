France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Sapiens reports q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million
* Q1 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintains recently revised guidance for 2017 full year revenues of $265 to $275 million
* Maintains expectations for between 3-4% operating profit margin for first half of 2017
* Sapiens International Corporation NV - maintains expectations for a full-year operating profit margin between 9-10%
* Sapiens International - currently implementing restructuring program that includes integrating sapiens' and stoneriver's back-office operations
* Maintains expectations for operating profit margin increasing to 13.5-14.5% in second half of 2017
* Sapiens international corporation - restructuring plan also includes realigning, shifting employees away from halted project and downsizing as necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.