BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Sapphire Technology Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 1
* Says it has raised 2 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ndUCcy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions