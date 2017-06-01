UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Saputo Inc:
* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
* Q4 revenue fell 0.5 percent to C$2.72 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to benefit from its global complementary platforms to face challenges in dairy market environment
* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to spend $357.4 million in capital expenditures
* In fiscal 2018, company plans to implement ERP system in Australia and then proceed with implementation in dairy foods division
* Dairy ingredient market prices are expected to remain relatively stable for remainder of calendar year 2017 for USA sector
* Fluctuation of Canadian dollar versus US dollar decreased revenues by approximately $54 million in Q4
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources