8 hours ago
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Q1 earnings per share $0.17
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly net investment income per share $0.60

* Saratoga Investment -unrealized losses of $2.5 million from portfolio depreciation did negatively affect q1 earnings and nav, primarily related to one investment

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.50

* Aum for quarter ended and as of may 31 $329.7 million versus $264.4 million for quarter ended and as of may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

