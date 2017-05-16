May 16 Saratoga Investment Corp

* Reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.22

* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results

* Saratoga investment corp - Qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.49

* Saratoga investment corp - as of February 28, 2017, co increased its assets under management to $292.7 million, an increase of 3.1% from February 29, 2016