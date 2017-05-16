BRIEF-LH Financial appoints new chairman
* Appoints Sirichai Sombutsiri as the chairman of executive director
May 16 Saratoga Investment Corp
* Reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.22
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results
* Saratoga investment corp - Qtrly adjusted net investment income per share $0.49
* Saratoga investment corp - as of February 28, 2017, co increased its assets under management to $292.7 million, an increase of 3.1% from February 29, 2016
* Announces exchange of contracts for disposal of third and final phase of mixed-use redevelopment of Bow Enterprise Park, E3
COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan spot rupee weakened on Monday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency when it resumed trading after six weeks, dealers said.