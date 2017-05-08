BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
May 8 SARE SA:
* Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT AT 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE AT ABOUT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"