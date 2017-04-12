Bank of America to lay off more workers
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
April 12 Innoviva Inc-
* Sarissa Capital Management LP -filed presentation with U.S. SEC in connection with intent to nominate minority slate to board of directors of Innoviva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.